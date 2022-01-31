Treating Louisa schools' maintenance crew for their dedication during snow storm

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — When a snow storm hit Louisa County during the first week of the year, Todd Weidow and his maintenance crew at Louisa County Public Schools worked around the clock to clear the snow and trees so people without electricity and heat could get to the emergency shelter held at the middle school.
The storm brought over a foot of snow to the area, but the crew was dedicated to helping the community — even when some members didn't have heat or electricity to go back to in their own home.
When CBS 6's Caroline Coleburn asked Weidow about how proud he was of his crew, he said, "I can't say enough about these guys. They make my life a lot easier. We ask a lot of them, and they've always come through. But I can't say enough about them."
To thank Weidow and their crew for their dedication to the community, Caroline presented them with a $200 gift card that they could use for a crew lunch someday.
