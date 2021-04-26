Little acts of kindness can go a long way

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shelby Brown is turning 50 and she wants everyone to know about it. Shelby has been counting down the days to her birthday on social media, encouraging her friends, family, and social media followers to do good deeds for others.

The response so far has been overwhelming.

Thanks to her birthday kindness campaign, Shelby was able to surprise Dr. Sheary Darcus-Johnson with gifts.

Another woman was surprised with a new set of hearing aids from Widex USA. Audiologist Dr. Lori Gardner of Hear Virginia donated her time to fit the client who received them. She summed it up with the message we hope everyone will take to heart and continue - be good to people!

"A grateful heart casts out fear. It is my pleasure to pay it forward," Dr. Gardner said. "There are many things that each of us can do, that we have no idea that we can make a difference for those around us. We can bring the sunshine."

CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.