Honoring Petersburg officer who is fighting breast cancer while fighting crime

Honoring police officer fighting breast cancer
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 29, 2021
PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg officer who is fighting breast cancer got a surprise from Senior Reporter Wayne Covil.

Wayne, with the help of Virginia Credit Union, surprised officer Leslie Deluca with flowers and a gift card.

Deluca was profiled in a Wayne's World report in May.

She was diagnosed with cancer in April, but she continued to patrol the streets of Petersburg while battling the disease.

Wayne said since the story aired, she has had a double mastectomy.

The Petersburg Police Department also presented Deluca with a check during Wayne's surprise visit.

Dulca said she is in radiation five days a week, but she is doing very well.

