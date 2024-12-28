Laura French surprises Chesterfield girl battling cancer just like her mom did years ago: 'That is so sweet'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Laura French recently surprised a Chesterfield family that is rallying around their 3-year-old daughter who is “kicking cancer’s butt” just like her mother did years ago.

Lily Moreland, who is battling stage four high-risk neuroblastoma, was scheduled for her first of two back-to-back bone marrow transplants just after Christmas.

Lily’s journey began this summer when her parents, Ben and Danielle, brought her to the hospital for what they suspected was an allergic reaction due to a lump on Lily's neck.

“We walked out of the hospital with a diagnosis of stage four cancer,” Danielle said.

WATCH: Little Lily is battling cancer, just like her mom did years ago

During a recent visit, Laura surprised Lily and her family as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

"I'm not really here 100% because of an interview," Laura admitted. "There's not anyone I can think of in this world to give my gift than Lily. This is your very own 'Paw Patrol' Jeep for you to ride around in wherever you want to go."

In addition, Laura gave Lily some other goodies and gave her parents an extra special gift.

"Our friends at the Omni Homestead Resort, they know what you've been through, and they wanted to donate a weekend for the two of you to get away," Laura said.

WATCH: Woman who sang with Garth Brooks beat cancer twice. Now her daughter has been diagnosed

And there was yet another big surprise for the Moreland family.

"Lily, our friends at Disney have contacted our friends at Make A Wish Virginia and are ready to expedite your wish," read Danielle from a card from Make A Wish.

The family was touched by the surprise.

"Thank you so much," Danielle said. "That is so sweet."