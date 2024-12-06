Lane Casadonte helps kick off the Big River Rivalry All-Star Game for CBS 6 Month of Giving

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Touchdown Club of Richmond is getting set to host the 10th edition of the Big River Rivalry, the high school all-star game that matches up the best football players from each side of the James River.

Each year, the club designates local charities as beneficiaries of the game.

This year, a trio of area organizations will be highlighted: Sportable, Feedmore, and the Nathan Evan Light and Love Foundation.

CBS 6 will be donating through our Month of Giving endeavors with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

If you would like to donate, there are two options:

Online

https://www.richmondtdclub.com/donation.html

Via mail:

1100 Tustin Ridge Lane

Apt. 111

Richmond, Va. 23233

If you are interested in tickets and more information about the game, visit www.bigriverrivalry.weebly.com.