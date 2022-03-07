Kind clerk can't believe what just happened inside her Kroger

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond-area man was so impressed with the customer service he received at Kroger in eastern Henrico, he reached out to CBS 6 to share the story.

"I received a gift card did some grocery shopping and had a few items that went over the limit," Donavan shared about his experience. "As I was putting things back, Miss Carlotta noticed. I got down to my last $2. And she took out $2 of our own pocket and gave it to me. [I was] having one of the worst weeks mentally and financially and [her] gesture, so small, brought tears to my eyes. I thanked her quickly so she wouldn't see me cry."

Carlotta said helping customers was something she did on a daily basis.

"The number one rule of customer service is to be nice. You really displayed that," Donavan said to Carlotta during a surprise visit to the grocery store.

But the surprises did not end there. As part of the CBS 6 Gives program, Mike Stone handed out gift cards to the pair.

"We normally ask that you pay it forward, but you've already done that, " Stone said. "So thank you [Carlotta] for all you do. And thank you [Donavan]for taking time out of your day to highlight this because people always send an email to complain about stuff, but people rarely take the time to actually compliment someone who's nice. So thank you for doing that."