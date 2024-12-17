CBS 6 honors resilient Virginia mother who lost her legs to Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A resilient mother from Prince George is bravely navigating the hurdles of a rare diagnosis.

Kem Fisher's unwavering faith has not only inspired her family and friends but has also motivated her to raise awareness about Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

After undergoing a double leg amputation surgery, Fisher has regained the ability to walk.

WTVR

"Even with the amputation, we didn't know if she was gonna ever even walk again, or she was just gonna be a wheelchair bound," her daughter Miranda said. "Through the grace of God, she was able to start walking again, and she constantly put in the work to get to where she is now. And I'm just very proud of her."

"She's truly an inspiration," friends Christian Melton and Pam Boltz added. "She has such a sense of calmness and peace that you would never know she was going through such challenges. I feel like she lifts us up when we're all together."