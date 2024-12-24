Julie honors the memory of beloved Virginia dancer Tristi McMaster Robinson

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A special performance of "The Nutcracker Sweet," organized by local non-profit P-D-M Productions, paid tribute to the late Tristi McMaster Robinson, a cherished teacher and beloved member of Richmond's dance community.

Robinson, who led the production for many years, passed away unexpectedly in February due to a sudden cardiac issue at the age of 58.

In honor of her legacy, the proceeds from this year's performance will go towards a scholarship established in her name.

Tristi's family, including her daughters Keyah and Keyara, her son Keygan, and her husband Norvell, made the decision to continue the family tradition of "The Nutcracker Sweet" despite their profound loss.

"After sitting around long periods of time and talking to the children and praying and all kinds of stuff, and then say, 'OK, if we're going to do it, this is how we're going to do it.' We're all in, not just halfway," Norvell said.

Nearly 100 dancers, many returning to honor Ms. Tristi, took part in the show, which ran from Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 8, at Manchester High School.

Additionally, in partnership with the Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg surprised Tristi's family with a donation in her memory.

