How you can help JP Jumpers jump for joy this Christmas

CBS 6's Jake Burns surprised the organizers of JP Jumpers with a donation to help out with their holiday giving tree.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 12:29:46-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holidays can not only bring a lot of joy but also some stress each December.

For some families, that includes trying to make the holidays feel magical for loved ones with special needs.

The JP Jumpers Foundation provides support and fun events for those families. With help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Jake Burns helped JP Jumpers bless a few families through its annual Giving Tree.

There are still names on JP Jumper's Giving Tree. You have until December 4 to help a family in need with a donation. Click here for more information.

🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
