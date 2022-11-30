How you can help JP Jumpers jump for joy this Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holidays can not only bring a lot of joy but also some stress each December.

For some families, that includes trying to make the holidays feel magical for loved ones with special needs.

The JP Jumpers Foundation provides support and fun events for those families. With help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Jake Burns helped JP Jumpers bless a few families through its annual Giving Tree.

There are still names on JP Jumper's Giving Tree. You have until December 4 to help a family in need with a donation. Click here for more information.

