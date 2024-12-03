Joi Fultz thanks the All Equals Project for giving back and helping others in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brent Royal, Tommy Williams, Deandre Harris-Smith, and the All Equals Project use Thanksgiving Day to give back to the Richmond community through a variety of services, including handing out hygiene items, clothing, hot food, canned goods.

They emphasize unity and community support.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Joi Fultz recognized their efforts by providing catering, clothes, and a gift card to support their ongoing work.

"We want to give back to those that are giving back all year," Joi told group leaders. "Stories stick with you when you know people are doing good work. And so I had the opportunity to give back and y'all came to my first."