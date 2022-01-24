Honoring John Marshall High School coach Ty White for giving back to the community

RICHMOND, Va. -- John Marshall High School basketball coach Ty White is more than just a coach. He is also a mentor and gives back to the community.

As part of CBS 6 Gives, Sean Robertson surprised Coach White with a gift card and thanked him for making a difference.

WTVR

"We want to recognize you for everything that you do in the community, not only here in Northside, but also around Central Virginia," Robertson said as he presented Coach White with the gift. "Normally we say pay it forward, but you have already done that."

Coach White explained the motivation behind his giving ways.

"Every day I wake up, I ask God to be blessed me to be a blessing to someone else. I think our greatest calling is not so much what we have is what we can give to others," White said. "I'm truly thankful for you guys and hopefully this can be used to be a blessing to somebody."