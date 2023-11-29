Surprising Virginia drivers with free gas: 'You guys just made my day'

HENRICO, Va – Although gas prices have gone down lately, filling up your tank can set drivers back $40 or $50 each time. With many people traveling of over the holiday season, a lot of drivers have to watch closely their holiday travel budget.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia is below the national average but still over $3 per gallon.

With the help of Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6 Anchor/Reporter Jake Burns went to Sheetz on West Broad and Glenside to help out a few random drivers, learn about their holiday season plans, and spread some cheer.

“Seriously? Oh my gosh!” said a woman named Kimberly. “That is really great. Thank you guys so much. You guys just made my day!”

You can check the latest gas prices in Virginia via AAA Mid Atlantic.

