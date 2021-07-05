Spreading ice cream cheer among Richmond July 4 fireworks fans

RICHMOND, Va. -- The only thing that could make watching a spectacular fireworks show on the Fourth of July sweeter was a side order of ice cream.
Jake Burns surprised patrons waiting for fireworks to start at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater with some delicious ice cream drumsticks.
Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:
Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋♀️Heroes Among Us
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story