Spreading ice cream cheer among Richmond July 4 fireworks fans

Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 16:16:34-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The only thing that could make watching a spectacular fireworks show on the Fourth of July sweeter was a side order of ice cream.

Jake Burns surprised patrons waiting for fireworks to start at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater with some delicious ice cream drumsticks.

Jake Ice Cream.png

