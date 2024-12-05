Watch Now
How GeNienne Samuels is helping Servant’s Heart Ministry make a positive impact in Richmond

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- For five years, the nonprofit A Servant’s Heart Ministry has been spreading hope and offering assistance to those in need across Richmond. The organization provides meals, toiletries, blankets, and clothing to the community year-round.

Founded by Reverend Remmie Chew Jr., the grassroots effort has become a beacon of support for the city’s unhoused population. The initiative relies heavily on volunteers and donations to continue its mission of service.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, GeNienne Samuels and photojournalist Will Hicks shared Rev. Chew's story and impact on the community.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, GeNienne Samuels and photojournalist Will Hicks shared Rev. Chew's story and impact on the community.

