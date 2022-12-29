Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

CBS 6 Gives

Actions

How cancer brought them closer together

Cancer brought them closer together
Posted at 7:38 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 07:38:44-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Being diagnosed with cancer can be one of the toughest moments anyone ever has to go through. But for two Central Virginia women, it only made their bond tighter.

Tracy Sears, with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union, showed the women some support at a fashion show.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Original Storytelling

Explore stories from the award-winning CBS 6 team