Helping to keep a beloved Dinwiddie crossing guard safe while on the job

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Wayne Covil had the chance to surprise a beloved Dinwiddie County crossing guard.

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Wayne surprised George "Perk" Perkinson with some things to help keep him safe while he's on the job.

"This is your birthday, you're 85, you are probably the biggest volunteer that the county has ever seen. You are with the special police, you're a volunteer firefighter, you umpire baseball games," Wayne said. "We did that story about you and everybody loves you. But everybody's a little concerned about your safety."

Wayne surprised George with a lighted vest and an extremely bright light for his truck.

"Between the vest and the light we've got here, y'all will be seen no matter the fog, darkness, no matter what, rainy days. They ought to be able to spot you from a pretty good distance away, try to keep you safe out on the highway there," Wayne said.

Wayne also surprised him with two gift cards.

"Thank you for all you do."