Helping the sole employee who runs a Petersburg animal shelter

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Most animal shelters rely on donations to care for homeless dogs and cats. As part of the CBS 6 Gives series, Julie Bragg surprised one Petersburg shelter in need.

When Julie asked Jasmine what Petersburg Animal Care and Control needed to support the animals in their care, she listed the following.

"So, supplies, dog treats, cat treats. Dry cat food, we're running low on," Jasmine said. "It's very, very hard. Just not having the help that we need down here. We are opening it up to volunteers because I can't do it and I'm the only employee."

"We wanted to see the animals, but we also have a surprise for you. On behalf of your friends at CBS 6, we have a couple of Amazon gift cards for you guys to buy some of the supplies that you need. We wish we could give you millions of dollars, but I know every little bit helps," Julie said to Jasmine.

When asked if the gift cards would help the shelter, Jasmine got choked up.

"Yes, it will," she said through her tears. "It helps. And this isn't just pregnancy hormones. It's hard because I've been doing this for seven years and we don't get a lot but we do it for the animals so something like this, we can get them the supplies that they need when they need us on the spot.