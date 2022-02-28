Helping out a father of three with heart failure

RICHMOND, Va. — Barry Farmer does so much good for so many people in the community. He has a big heart, but his heart is failing him.

CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth surprised Farmer at Main Street Station during a Black History event last Friday. His radio co-host, Sharon Lizzy, and Michele Wilson from Ma Michele’s Café were in on the big surprise for Farmer.

“I know you need help. What’s been going on?” Hollingsworth said to Farmer.

“My heart. It hurts. I have unexpected heart failure, which I’m dealing with right now. I’m going to make a turnaround. Hopefully so.” Farmer said.

The 34-year-old single father has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

To help Farmer pay medical and household bills, Lizzy started a GoFundMe. Farmer is close to reaching the $10,000 goal.

“We want to show some love to you because you’ve been there for so many people. We want to make sure that we’re there for you. On behalf of Channel 6 because you have so many friends at Channel 6, we want to make a generous donation to your GoFundMe page. We are just praying for you and we love you so much,” Hollingsworth said.

“Thank you. Love y’all,” Farmer said.

“Look at my great friends. Group hug," Farmer added, overcome with emotion.

Framer made national headlines for his adoption story. At age 20, Farmer became a foster parent. Two years later he adopted his first son. By age 26, he was a father of three.