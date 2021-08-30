Helping Hassan Fountain give the gift of reading to kids in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Through the If You Give a Child a Book campaign, CBS 6 and parent company Scripps Howard hope to ensure all children have a book in their hands.

Hassan Fountain is on a similar mission. The son of a librarian, Fountain and his Fountain for Youth non-profit are working to open community libraries in Richmond and his hometown of Halifax, Virginia.

Recently CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth teamed with BBGB bookstore owner Jill Stefanovich to help make sure Fountain, and the children he serves, get the books they need.

Click here to donate to the If You Give a Child a Book campaign.