Watch
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Helping Hassan Fountain give the gift of reading to kids in Richmond

items.[0].videoTitle
Through the If You Give a Child a Book campaign, CBS 6 and parent company Scripps Howard hope to ensure all children have a book in their hands.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 17:15:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Through the If You Give a Child a Book campaign, CBS 6 and parent company Scripps Howard hope to ensure all children have a book in their hands.

Hassan Fountain is on a similar mission. The son of a librarian, Fountain and his Fountain for Youth non-profit are working to open community libraries in Richmond and his hometown of Halifax, Virginia.

Recently CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth teamed with BBGB bookstore owner Jill Stefanovich to help make sure Fountain, and the children he serves, get the books they need.

Click here to donate to the If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives

📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations

🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA

👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World

🙋‍♀️Heroes Among Us

🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.