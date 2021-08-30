Helping Hassan Fountain give the gift of reading to kids in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Through the If You Give a Child a Book campaign, CBS 6 and parent company Scripps Howard hope to ensure all children have a book in their hands.
Hassan Fountain is on a similar mission. The son of a librarian, Fountain and his Fountain for Youth non-profit are working to open community libraries in Richmond and his hometown of Halifax, Virginia.
Recently CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth teamed with BBGB bookstore owner Jill Stefanovich to help make sure Fountain, and the children he serves, get the books they need.
