Supporting Lakewood's campaign to raise money for Alzheimer's Association

RICHMOND, Va. — All year long, the residents of Lakewood Retirement Community in Henrico have been taking a stand against Alzheimer's Disease.

Through fundraisers like art shows, car washes and and spelling bees, the residents have raised more than $55,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association. Now, it is our turn at CBS 6 to help their cause.

Through our Month of Giving, CBS 6's Greg McQuade is making a $250 donation. During a recent trip to Lakewood Greg surprised resident Tuckie Paxton and staff member Sally San Soucie with the hefty donation.

Tuckie Paxton knows how Alzheimer's can devastate a family. She fell in love with her husband James when they were teens.

“I think he is the most fantastic person ever,” said Tuckie. “We started dating in high school. Now, 60 years later here we are.”

In 2017, Tuckie noticed changes in her beloved James. A doctor’s diagnosis changed their world.

“He had a cat scan,” said Tuckie. “She came back and said it is Alzheimer’s. With that I may have walked straight into a brick wall.”

Her gregarious husband was an executive in telecommunications. He even volunteered for the Richmond chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Tuckie is just one of the many residents leading the charge at Lakewood to raise awareness and money.

Lakewood’s Community Outreach Liaison Sally San Soucie said the women inspire others and bring awareness to the disease that is robbing them of their loved ones.

“We’ve been very proud of our fundraising. We’ve had a lot of participation,” said Sally. “Their support was a big, big part of our success this year. Certainly Tuckie was what drove the most passion.”

“I think it is very critical. And I think it is important to be open,” said Tuckie. “It is something we all need to be aware of. I think we have come a long way in terms of awareness for Alzheimer’s,” says Tuckie. “There is hope. Some day we’re going to find a cure.”

Tuckie and Rebecca and other folks at Lakewood will continue their fundraising efforts through the rest of the year.

CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.