Surprising these talented students with the gift of music

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Mike Goldberg surprised two Richmond-area musicians with a gift of music.

Kevin, a trumpet player from Thomas Jefferson High School, and Kendall, who plays saxophone at Huguenot High School, were nominated by their band directors as both excellent students and musicians.

"[We're] very passionate about music education and we love recognizing talent in our schools. So part of our CBS 6 Month of Giving, we actually have a gift for you that will further your music education," Goldberg said to the students. "We have two packages of tickets to the rest of the Richmond Symphony season. We hope you will enjoy the concerts and continue to do your great work and music in our schools."

