Drivers get free gas in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to help out Richmond-area drivers, CBS 6 anchors Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder offered to fill up gas tanks, for free.

It was all part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

The Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!