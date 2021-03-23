Menu

Earl Fleming is still smiling and singing

Antoinette Essa surprises her friend and Richmond performer Earl Fleming.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 16:20:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s been five years since Richmond performer and make-up artist Earl Fleming had a heart and kidney transplant.

Despite some challenges, he is still smiling and still singing.

Antoinette Essa surprised her friend on Zoom as part of CBS 6 Gives.

CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

