'Absolute joy:' Boy who had nearly 30 surgeries surprised with Spiders jersey

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving continued by surprising 9-year-old Dylan Lipton-Lesser, who has been featured on CBS 6 numerous times, and his two moms.

Dylan was born 11 weeks pre-maturely on Valentine's Day of 2012 and since then he's had over two dozen brain surgeries to address problems caused by his infection.

His mother's India and Shirley discovered their son had moderate sensorineural hearing loss the year he was born and could not hear as well as he should.

Video of him hearing for the first time after getting hearing aids went viral, as he was cheerful.

WTVR Dylan Lipton-Lesser

"So one thing about Dylan, for a kid who has had around 30 surgeries in his short life, he laughs, he smiles, he's playful, he likes everybody," his mom, Shirley Lesser, said. "So for being nine years old, he's had a lot going on and he's still an absolute joy."

Lesser said just recently, within the past month and a half, Dylan found himself in the hospital again.

"So after being admitted to Children's Hospital for the 30 days, in the past eight weeks, we're at home and he's recovering and in that makes it a great day," Lesser said.

WTVR Dylan Lipton-Lesser

Dylan is also on the University of Richmond's Lacrosse team through Team Impact, an organization that partners children that suffer from chronic or life-threatening illnesses with sports team.

Matthew stopped by their house to surprise Dylan with a Richmond Spiders lacrosse jersey and a gift card for his mothers.

"Thank you guys," Lesser said. "That's just for me another example of the amazing Richmond area community."

There is also an Amazon wish list for Dylan if you would like to buy him a gift.