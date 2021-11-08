Donating to non-profit that raises awareness of leaving kids in hot cars

RICHMOND, Va. -- One local teen is making a major impact and she's only in high school.

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6's Bree Sison surprised a Chesterfield teen who started her own non-profit and is now traveling the Commonwealth to promote the importance of serving others.

The non-profit, called Baby In, Baby Out, works to prevent babies from dying in hot cars.

The organization makes tags for people to hang in their vehicles to warn the public about the dangers of leaving kids inside the car.

"Because I saw this issue right here in where we live in Virginia that was totally preventable," the teen said.

Bree gave the teen a $200 donation for her organization.

"Oh my gosh, this means the world to me because Baby In, Baby Out is basically my baby. And I've been working on this for a very long time and our biggest expenses are just printing and distributing these tags. So it really makes a huge difference."