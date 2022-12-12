Thanking a family that uses Christmas lights to raise money for sick children

HENRICO COUNTY. -- The Dabney family decorates their Henrico County home with lights each December to not only raise Christmas spirits but to also raise money.

The family encourages visitors to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"We partnered with St. Jude's again for the holiday season. So it's all throughout the holiday season," decorator Katrina Dabney said. "As we did it for Halloween, we're doing it for Christmas as well. Our goal for Christmas is to achieve $800 which will put us at a $2,000 goal for this year."

During a recent visit to the Dabney home, CBS 6 reporter Elizabeth Holmes said she wasn't there for just an interview, she was there with a surprise CBS 6 Gives donation.

WTVR

"You have brought so much joy to this community. We've seen people line up here with tears in their eyes, looking at all the lights. You're giving back to St. Jude and so we wanted to contribute," Holmes told Dabney. "You bring so much joy to this place. So we hope we can bring you some joy this holiday season."

"Thank you so much. I appreciate it," Dabney said with tears in her eyes.

You can visit the Dabney family's display near the intersection of Beverly Drive and Three Chopt, not far from Freeman High School in Henrico's West End.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.