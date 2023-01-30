Rob and Reba are helping those who help others

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’ve watched Virginia This Morning, you may have seen Chris Beach dressed as an elf.

Beach is all about Christmas. He’s also all about helping others.

In a recent appearance, Beach talked about being the CEO of The Relationship Foundation.

The nonprofit’s Father Christmas initiative shines a spotlight on outstanding fathers in the community and supports both the fathers and their families.

Tammy Mosby saw Beach on Virginia This Morning.

“He goes out of his way to honor all these fathers," Mosby said.

We know about Beach's big heart, but Mosby shared something we didn’t know.

Recently, his organization awarded $500 to a father and his two kids to help get them through the holidays. That same man later fell in a hole, broke his hip, and needed surgery he could not afford.

"Since they couldn't award it two years in a row, Chris Beach took the money out of his own pocket and paid for the deductible," Mosby said. "I was so touched."

We were too.

Along with our partners at Virginia Credit Union, Rob and Reba surprised Beach during another appearance on Virginia This Morning.

Rob and Reba pledged to donate $500 to Beach's nonprofit and gave him a gift card.

"It's humbling,” Beach said. “I don't deserve it. It's not me that does it. I've been blessed."

That response is why CBS 6 started 6 Gives, helping those who help others.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 4 and 6 p.m.

Fridays: I Have a Story

