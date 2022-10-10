CBS 6 Gives helps Richmond teacher's classroom wish come true

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bill Fitzgerald recently surprised a Richmond Public Schools teacher as part of the station's CBS 6 Gives program.

"We recognize people in the community who are doing fantastic things," Fitzgerald said as he entered a staff meeting at J. L. Francis Elementary in Richmond. "We heard there's a fourth-grade teacher who needs an iPad for her classroom. So we are here to tell Ms. Sabol, you are getting an iPad."

Ms. Sabol said he planned to use the technology to record videos for her class and perhaps allow students to take it home on weekends.