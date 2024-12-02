Watch Now
Coffee and cookies combine for the perfect CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News.
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Caroline Coleburn visited Nottoway High School to surprise the 13 students in the life skills class who run the Cougar Cafe.

The cafe, which helps students practice life skills through brewing coffee, uses its proceeds to fund field trips.

How the Cougar Café is changing lives of Nottoway High School students and their families

Coleburn presented the students with $200 for their field trip fund and cookies from Tablespoons Bakery, along with an offer for a free bakery tour.

The donation and the bakery visit will help reduce costs for parents and enable more field trips.

Some students even expressed a desire to give back to their community, highlighting their thoughtfulness and the positive impact of the Cougar Cafe's efforts.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

