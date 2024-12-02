Coffee and cookies combine for the perfect CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Caroline Coleburn visited Nottoway High School to surprise the 13 students in the life skills class who run the Cougar Cafe.

The cafe, which helps students practice life skills through brewing coffee, uses its proceeds to fund field trips.

Coleburn presented the students with $200 for their field trip fund and cookies from Tablespoons Bakery, along with an offer for a free bakery tour.

The donation and the bakery visit will help reduce costs for parents and enable more field trips.

Some students even expressed a desire to give back to their community, highlighting their thoughtfulness and the positive impact of the Cougar Cafe's efforts.

