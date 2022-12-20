Making spirits bright for children with parents who are incarcerated

RICHMOND, Va. — OAR of Richmond is working to make sure children who have incarcerated parents have gifts under the tree this Christmas. The organization helps people find success after incarceration and staff and volunteers work with people currently behind bars and post-incarceration.

For Christmas, the organization adopts families. This year about 40 families are getting assistance.

“Those folks we work with, that are currently incarcerated will nominate their families, and then we connect with them. Get all their sizes, make sure everything gets set up, and then we coordinate when pickup happens,” said Sara Dimick, Executive Director of OAR.

Dimick says everyone deserves a second chance.

“I believe that everyone is a human being. They have families that they care about. They don't want to be forgotten. And we make sure that they know that we not only care about them as our clients, but we care about their families."

The gifts were donated by community members, businesses, and organizations.

For CBS 6's Month of Giving, with the help of The Virginia Credit Union, Candace Burns donated $250 to OAR to help with the mission.

“We are hoping that people will see the story and their hearts will be touched. And they will also donate, and you will get what you are trying to make," Candace said.

“Well, thank you so much,” said Sara.

“Thank you for what you do to help our community be better,” said Candace.

If you’d like to learn more about OAR or donate to the organization visit their website.

