Donating to a Chesterfield boy's annual food drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Since he was just a small boy, Austin Smoyer has carried out his Christmas tradition to collects for the foodbank, FeedMore.
This year's goal is to collect over 2,500 pounds.
So CBS 6 Reporter Cameron Thompson surprised with him 150 pounds of food to add to his goal this year.
