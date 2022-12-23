Donating to a Chesterfield boy's annual food drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Since he was just a small boy, Austin Smoyer has carried out his Christmas tradition to collects for the foodbank, FeedMore.

This year's goal is to collect over 2,500 pounds.

So CBS 6 Reporter Cameron Thompson surprised with him 150 pounds of food to add to his goal this year.

CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.