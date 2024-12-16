Bill surprises couple behind Patty's Hope, a nonprofit that supports birth mothers in the foster care system

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leila and Pete Gunning do a lot for children in the foster care community. They've fostered a total of eight children and have adopted three.

They also started a non-profit called Patty's Hope, which works with birth mothers to help get their lives back on track after their children have been taken into Virginia's foster care system.

Leila says their work was inspired by a simple question about birth mothers: "What's her story? How did she get here?" Leila asked. "And if the goal is for this child to go home, what is happening to help her heal, to help her change the trajectory so the same thing doesn't happen again?"

Virginia couple heard a calling, then figured out how to foster 8 children

CBS 6 featured the Gunnings during National Adoption Month in November.

That's why Bill Fitzgerald decided to surprise them with a donation from CBS 6 to Patty's Hope and a gift card so they could pick up some of the million items every family needs before Christmas.

If you'd like to support the Gunnings' efforts, click here.