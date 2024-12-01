Watch Now
Surprising crew chief at Richmond elementary school: 'I love my job'

Month of Giving Dec. 1, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A longtime staff member at Richmond's Bellevue Elementary School was recently surprised by CBS 6 reporter Elizabeth Holmes as part of the Month of Giving.

"Mr. Goins is a nice guy, he's actually a nice janitor," Ricky, a fifth grade student at the school, said.

Michael Goins has worked for more than 24 years and has been at Bellevue Elementary for 18 years.

"I love my job, love the kids, love the staff," he said.

Goins told Holmes his favorite part of the job is getting to help and mentor students and "be like a godfather" to them.

Holmes told Goins he had been nominated for CBS 6 Gives, which is made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

"It's a thing that we do every day in December where we honor someone who has given back to the community," Holmes explained. "It's a little holiday treat and you were nominated. So on behalf of CBS 6, I want to give you this... little Christmas gift."

Congratulations, Mr. Goins!

