Pampering a 'Trap Cardio' instructor who helps people find the fun in fitness

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth had a big surprise for Trap Cardio instructor and owner, Ashley Redwood this week.

Redwood is known as A.D to those enduring her energetic class. She thought CBS 6 was doing a story about weight loss and the holidays, but instead we were showing her a little love.

"Trap Cardio is a dance fitness format that I created," Redwood said. The hour-long dance fitness class mixes strength training to hip-hop and other music genres.

"I actually speak to an under-represented community which, where I'm from, once we surpass adolescence, we remove our attachment to fitness. People talk about nutrition deserts. We don't talk about fitness deserts," Redwood said.

Redwood has talked openly about her weight loss journey. At one point, she weighed 325 pounds. In the beginning as fitness instructor, Redwood said she had a fear of being thought of as a "fat teacher."

She often reminds her class that she's been where they have been and she's felt what they have felt. Redwood decided to be the instructor that she needed for herself and created Trap Cardio.

"Body positivity means we're going to love ourselves where we are right now as we aspire to be great," Redwood said.

"Miss Ashley thought we were doing a story on weight loss and the holidays and all of that stuff. But we're actually here to surprise you," Hollingsworth said before class began Monday night.

"What," Redwood said in disbelief as the class cheered.

"At CBS 6 we have something that's called CBS 6 Gives. This is our giving month. We hear you do so much in the community and you left your job in forensics to start this not only for your journey, but for everybody's journey. So, we just wanted to bless you and love you," Hollingsworth said.

The crowded class cheered and recorded the big surprise with their cellphones.

"I have a little gift card so you can go pamper yourself because I know how much you do for so many other people," Hollingsworth said.

"Oh my goodness," Redwood said with tears in her eyes. "Thank you so much, y'all. I love what I do. This is my life's purpose. I fight for it to no end. Just thank you."

Trap Cardio is located in Richmond at 10 E Franklin Street near the YMCA. The classes are Monday's at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays at 6:30 a.m. and Saturday's at 8 a.m.

You can join a class by visiting the website: trap-cardio.com.

