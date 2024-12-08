Watch Antoinette Essa surprise shoppers in Carytown: 'Are you kidding me?'

Watch Now
Antoinette Essa surprises shoppers in Carytown: 'Are you kidding me?'
RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 recently surprised shoppers in Richmond's Carytown as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

Events expert Antoinette Essa handed out $25 gift cards and as an added holiday treat, she gave away passes to Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lightscompliments of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

GardenFest was just named Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the country by USA Today for the second year in a row. The incredible display of lights runs through Jan. 5.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

