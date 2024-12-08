Watch Antoinette Essa surprise shoppers in Carytown: 'Are you kidding me?'

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 recently surprised shoppers in Richmond's Carytown as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

Events expert Antoinette Essa handed out $25 gift cards and as an added holiday treat, she gave away passes to Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lightscompliments of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

GardenFest was just named Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the country by USA Today for the second year in a row. The incredible display of lights runs through Jan. 5.

WATCH: Drone video shows 2024 Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

