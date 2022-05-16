Giving back to Tablespoons and the people 'baking a difference'

RICHMOND, Va. — A special kind of bakery opened on Richmond's Southside in November. It's a nonprofit that satisfies the sweet tooth and provides life-changing opportunities to people normally on the outside looking in.

Tablespoons is part of the Next Move program which hires and trains young adults with challenges.

Greg McQuade, with the help of Virginia Credit Union, surprised Elizabeth Redford, the co-founder of Tablespoons, with a $200 gift card as part of CBS 6 Gives.

Redford shared her story and the founding of Tablespoons on the most recent episode of Eat It, Virginia!

