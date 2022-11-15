Donating to mother's nonprofit dedicated to her son to stop gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. — After after losing her son in a shooting, a Richmond woman is launching a nonprofit to try and save other lives from gun violence.

Kenneth Cooper was killed back in April on the city's northside. CBS 6's Tyler Layne has interviewed his mother — Laverne McMullen — about her activism.

Tyler surprised Laverne with with a donation to her nonprofit, the "Kenneth Cooper Foundation."

Lavenrne said she'll use the donation for administrative costs to set up the nonprofit.