101-year-old CBS 6 super fan gets birthday surprise

Posted at 3:15 PM, Sep 27, 2021
GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- What's the secret to living a long and healthy life? Watching CBS 6 News is part of the secret recipe, apparently.

Mary Carter turned 101 this week.

Her caregiver called the CBS 6 newsroom to share the good news and to let us know Ms. Carter chooses CBS 6 over all other television programs.

Candace Burns and Leland Pinder visited Ms. Carter to thank her for her loyal viewing and bring her a birthday surprise.

"I just thank the Lord that I'm still here," Ms. Carter told Candace and Leland. "I feel that I must be here for a purpose. But I don't dare to ask at this stage. Thank you, Jesus, that I'm still here feel as good as I do."

Candace called Ms. Carter a very kind person and said it was a joy to meet her and surprise her for her birthday.

