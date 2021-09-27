101-year-old CBS 6 super fan gets birthday surprise

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- What's the secret to living a long and healthy life? Watching CBS 6 News is part of the secret recipe, apparently.
Mary Carter turned 101 this week.
Her caregiver called the CBS 6 newsroom to share the good news and to let us know Ms. Carter chooses CBS 6 over all other television programs.
Candace Burns and Leland Pinder visited Ms. Carter to thank her for her loyal viewing and bring her a birthday surprise.
"I just thank the Lord that I'm still here," Ms. Carter told Candace and Leland. "I feel that I must be here for a purpose. But I don't dare to ask at this stage. Thank you, Jesus, that I'm still here feel as good as I do."
Candace called Ms. Carter a very kind person and said it was a joy to meet her and surprise her for her birthday.
Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:
Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋♀️Heroes Among Us
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story