1,000 school supply bags to be handed out in Richmond

Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 09, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- As parents around Central Virginia start to stock up on back-to-school supplies, Jake Burns donated supplies to the Radio One Richmond and Anthem HealthKeepers Plus “Prep for Success” back-to-school supply giveaway.

Hundreds of bags filled with school supplies will be given away, drive-thru style, on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anthem Parking Lot (2015 Staples Mill Road) in Richmond.

"We typically have a huge event to get area students prepared to go back to school,” Jasmine Snead, Marketing Director Radio One Richmond, said, “but last year we switched from that style of event due to COVID-19."

The drive-thru school supply giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis.

