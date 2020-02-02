South Carolina’s Confederate Relic Room ponders name change

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s military museum is considering a name change that better covers all of its artifacts.

The official name of the museum now is the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.

But museum leaders say they cover the entire 250 years of artifacts and not just the four years of the Confederacy.

Any change with have to be approved by the Legislature, where leaders have vowed no changes for Civil War statues or names.

So the museum plans to put its proposal in its strategic plan and wait.

The national group that offers accreditation to the museum also suggested the name change.