Prince George pursuit ends in Hopewell, police cars damaged
Posted: 12:55 PM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 14:03:09-05
PRINCE GEORGE, Va — A woman is in police custody after a pursuit that began in Prince George and ended in on Oaklawn Boulevard in Hopewell.
Two police cars were damaged and able to be driven back to the Prince George county garage, where they were placed out of service.
No one was injured.
This is is a developing story.
