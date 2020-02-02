Chicago’s former top cop consulting local cannabis company
FILE – In this July 24, 2014 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy speaks at a news conference in Chicago. The former head of the Chicago Police Department is advising a local cannabis company on security after more than $200,000 was stolen from it during a burglary last month. Danny Marks, the co-owner of MOCA Modern Cannabis, told the Chicago Tribune that he brought on former police Superintendent Garry McCarthy as a consultant as he seeks a license to open a new recreational pot store in the River North neighborhood. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
CHICAGO — The former head of the Chicago Police Department has been hired a security consultant by a local cannabis company that was robbed of more than $200,000 last month.
The owner of MOCA Modern Cannabis says former police Superintendent Garry McCarthy is a good fit because he lives in the neighborhood where the business hopes to open a new store and is thus able to advise on “any unique security concerns of the immediate area.”
McCarthy was fired as police superintendent in 2015 amid the furor over the delayed release of a video of a white police officer shoot a black teenager 16 times.
