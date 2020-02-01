Deputies warn of penalties for buying alcohol for minors: ‘Make healthy, good decisions’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Deputies worked on Super Bowl weekend to spread the word about the stiff penalties those who buy alcohol for minors could face .

The big game is synonymous for drinking as many people crack open a beer while they root for their favorite team.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office’s “Sticker Shock" initiative aims to spread awareness about the dangers of providing alcohol to minors.

Teens and law enforcement officers took to area stores Saturday to put prevention stickers on six-packs of beer, cases of seltzer and wine coolers.

Those stickers had a warning about the stiff consequences they could face.

"It's very important to get the education out there that underage drinking is not a healthy decision for anyone,” Mary Ellen Colangelo with Hanover CARES said. “And we're trying to remind people to make healthy, good decisions on a fun weekend."

The Hanover Sheriff's Office said anyone over 21 who buys alcohol for someone underage is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which includes a possible $2,500 fine.