🎓Watch 'Battle of the Brains' replay: Fort Defiance High School vs. Tallwood High School

Cheryl Miller hosts a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, putting their wits to the test. Don't miss Fort Defiance High School take on Tallwood High School. Season 23 Episode 13 aired on Saturday, Dec, 27, 2025.
RICHMOND, Va. -- "Battle of the Brains," a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WTVR CBS 6.

You can also catch the show hosted by Cheryl Miller on demand on the CBS 6 Streaming App. The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

