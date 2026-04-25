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🎓Watch 'Battle of the Brains' replay: Trinity Episcopal School vs. Blacksburg High School

Cheryl Miller hosts a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, putting their wits to the test. Don't miss Trinity Episcopal School take on Blacksburg High School. Season 23 Episode 30 aired on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Battle of the Brains: Trinity Episcopal vs. Blacksburg
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RICHMOND, Va. -- "Battle of the Brains," a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WTVR CBS 6.

You can also catch the show hosted by Cheryl Miller on demand on the CBS 6 Streaming App. The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Click here to answer this week's Play at Home Trivia question for your chance to win an Invest529 College Savings Plan.

Battle of the Brains 2024 Update

Battle of the Brains Host
Cheryl Miller

Cheryl Miller

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