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🎓Watch 'Battle of the Brains' replay: Season 23 All-Stars Match

Cheryl Miller hosts a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, putting their wits to the test. Don't miss the annual All-Stars Match. Season 23 Episode 36 aired on Saturday, June 6, 2026.
Battle of the Brains: Season 23 All-Stars Match
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RICHMOND, Va. -- "Battle of the Brains," a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WTVR CBS 6.

You can also catch the show hosted by Cheryl Miller on demand on the CBS 6 Streaming App. The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Click here to answer this week's Play at Home Trivia question for your chance to win an Invest529 College Savings Plan.

Battle of the Brains 2024 Update

Battle of the Brains Host
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Cheryl Miller

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Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!
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Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.