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🎓Watch 'Battle of the Brains' replay: Douglas Freeman High School vs. Glen Allen High School

Cheryl Miller hosts a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, putting their wits to the test. Don't miss Douglas Freeman High School take on Glen Allen High School. Season 23 Episode 25 aired on Saturday, March 21, 2026.
Battle of the Brains: Douglas Freeman vs. Glen Allen
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RICHMOND, Va. -- "Battle of the Brains," a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WTVR CBS 6.

You can also catch the show hosted by Cheryl Miller on demand on the CBS 6 Streaming App. The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

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Battle of the Brains 2024 Update

Battle of the Brains Host
Cheryl Miller

Cheryl Miller

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