Enjoy Friday Happy Hours at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're looking for something fun to do Friday evening, head over to City Stadium.

The Richmond Kickers haven't quite started their season yet, but they're giving you a reason to celebrate before then with their first ever "Friday Happy Hour" event.

The Kickers have teamed up with the Carytown Farmers Market to offer live music, food trucks and craft beer in a socially-distant, outdoor setting at City Stadium.

"It's a great opportunity for the happy hour for people to come and see what City Stadium is about," said Rebecca Warner with Carytown Farmers Market. "I cannot believe how many of my friends who've lived here forever have never been to City Stadium, and don't know where it is. It's such a special place up on the hill and it's got a great view and it's easy to get to. So we're excited to use these happy hours as a way to show people what can be done."

Organizers say these happy hours will be monthly events.The next one is May 7.

Friday's event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.