Lemon Shrimp Primavera from Tarrant’s Downtown

Joe Green, sous chef at Tarrant’s Downtown, visited the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to talk about the upcoming Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge and make the delicious dish.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jul 07, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Anthem LemonAid fundraiser is July 21-23, and you can help raise funds for kids with cancer.

Local restaurants are lending their culinary talents for a restaurant challenge as part of the weekend event.

Click here to visit the website for Tarrant’s Downtown.

And click here to learn more about this year’s Anthem LemonAid.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RVA HOSPITALITY*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
