Lemon Shrimp Primavera from Tarrant’s Downtown

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Anthem LemonAid fundraiser is July 21-23, and you can help raise funds for kids with cancer.

Local restaurants are lending their culinary talents for a restaurant challenge as part of the weekend event.

Joe Green, sous chef at Tarrant’s Downtown, visited the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to talk about the upcoming challenge and make his lemon shrimp primavera.

Click here to visit the website for Tarrant’s Downtown.

And click here to learn more about this year’s Anthem LemonAid.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RVA HOSPITALITY*}