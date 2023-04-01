Watch Now
On-AirBattle of the Brains

🎓Watch 'Battle of the Brains' replay: Western Branch High School vs. Fort Defiance High School

Battle of the Brains Season 20 Episode 26 (Part 1)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Apr 01, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- An all-new season of "Battle of the Brains," a weekly academic challenge that brings together teams of students from across Central Virginia's communities, airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WTVR CBS 6.

You can also catch the show hosted by Cheryl Miller on the CBS 6 Streaming App Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Click here to answer this week's Play at Home Trivia question for your chance to win a Virginia529 College Savings Plan.

Battle-Brains-Streaming-1280x720.jpg
Battle of the Brains Host
Cheryl Miller

Cheryl Miller

6:09 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!